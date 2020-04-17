Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are Quarantine Couple Goals, Thinks This Telangana Minister

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved celebrity couples in India and Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao too is giving their example to motivate people during the lockdown period.

Virat and Anushka had earlier announced that they will be making a donation towards the PM CARES fund to help in the battle against the novel coronavirus but it is the lovely couple's intimate moments during quarantine that are being loved by fans all across.

From taking selfies with Insta filters to playing board games with family, Virushka seem to be setting the benchmark for lovebirds during self isolation and now KTR suggests that people look up to them for inspiration on how to manage while staying put at home amid lockdown.

Responding to a person's query on social media about the possibility of opening up of barber shops and hair salons after April 20, KTR said that when Virat could let his wife Anushka style his hair the he should let his wife give him a haircut too.

KTR refers to the celebrity couple's video on social media in which Virat can be seen letting Anushka cut his hair.

Check out the social media interaction between the minister and the citizen below:

Hey, when Virat Kohli could let his wife style his hair, why don’t you 😀 https://t.co/lSnS5WKZ6F — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 16, 2020

Check out the viral video of Anushka giving haircut to Virat amid lockdown.

Follow @News18Movies for more