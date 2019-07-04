Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Look Adorable as They 'Seal Their Silly Moments' in London

Actress Anushka Sharma seems to be spending some quality time with hubby Virat Kohli in London. Last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero, it looks like Anushka has been enjoying her break from films and using it to support Virat Kohli and Team India on their ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign.

The Pari actress posted a picture of herself with Virat in London recently, dressed in a cream-coloured printed outfit and sneakers. Anushka looks cute as she has her arm around Virat, who is seen wearing a striped loose shirt, grey shorts, and white sneakers. He also complimented the look with a baseball cap. The photograph was captioned as "Seal the silly moments."

Along with Anushka Sharma, Virat also took to his Instagram to share a picture of him and his lady love, he simply captioned it as "Mr and Mrs." Dressed in the same outfit as before, the couple looks adorable standing with their respective tags.

While Virat is busy with the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Anushka seems to be enjoying her time off. Virat and his men, who have already qualified for the semi-final of the Cricket World Cup, will be up against Sri Lanka in their upcoming fixture at the World Cup on Saturday at 3pm.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma not only led team India to victory against Bangladesh on Tuesday, but also introduced the world to a 87-year-old fan of the Indian cricket team - Charulata Patel. Virat later posted the image of himself with Charulata on Instagram, which invited a lot of love from all quarters.

