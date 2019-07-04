Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Look Adorable as They 'Seal Their Silly Moments' in London
While Virat Kohli is busy with the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Anushka Sharma seems to be enjoying her time off from films.
Image: Instagram
Actress Anushka Sharma seems to be spending some quality time with hubby Virat Kohli in London. Last seen in Anand L Rai's Zero, it looks like Anushka has been enjoying her break from films and using it to support Virat Kohli and Team India on their ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign.
The Pari actress posted a picture of herself with Virat in London recently, dressed in a cream-coloured printed outfit and sneakers. Anushka looks cute as she has her arm around Virat, who is seen wearing a striped loose shirt, grey shorts, and white sneakers. He also complimented the look with a baseball cap. The photograph was captioned as "Seal the silly moments."
Along with Anushka Sharma, Virat also took to his Instagram to share a picture of him and his lady love, he simply captioned it as "Mr and Mrs." Dressed in the same outfit as before, the couple looks adorable standing with their respective tags.
While Virat is busy with the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Anushka seems to be enjoying her time off. Virat and his men, who have already qualified for the semi-final of the Cricket World Cup, will be up against Sri Lanka in their upcoming fixture at the World Cup on Saturday at 3pm.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma not only led team India to victory against Bangladesh on Tuesday, but also introduced the world to a 87-year-old fan of the Indian cricket team - Charulata Patel. Virat later posted the image of himself with Charulata on Instagram, which invited a lot of love from all quarters.
Read: Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma Are All Hearts for Virat Kohli's Pic with Charulata Patel
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Paint NYC Neon, Kapoor Asks Who Wore The Colour Better
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Gayle Now Willing to Play on 'As Long as Possible'
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rahul Sings Praise of Rohit on Chahal TV
- Vibhoutee Sharma Says She is Not Replacing Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
- Charulata Patel | Meet The Fan Who Has Floored Anand Mahindra & Virat Kohli
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s