Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Share First Photo of Newborn Daughter, Name Her Vamika

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have shared the first-ever photograph with their newborn daughter on social media. The couple has named their daughter Vamika. Earlier, Virat and Anushka had urged paparazzi to not click photos of their newborn daughter.

Sharing the adorable picture with their little angel, Anushka wrote, "We have lived together with love, presence, and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers, and good energy." (sic)

Virat Kohli had announced the arrival of their first child on January 11, saying that both the baby and Anushka were healthy.

Earlier, the couple had written a note to the paparazzi fraternity in Mumbai, urging them to respect their daughter's privacy. Expressing their gratitude, Sharma and Kohli said they are thankful for all the love being showered on them. Anushka and Virat, both 32, recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

The couple first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017. Anushka Sharma announced her pregnancy in August last year.