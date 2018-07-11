Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Romantic Selfie is All Things Love

Day out with my beauty! ♥️ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jul 10, 2018 at 9:04am PDT

Anushka Sharma has been basking in the glory of the blockbuster success of her last release Sanju which set the cash registers ringing at the box office. The actress has accompanied her cricketer husband Virat Kohli on a tour to England with the national cricket team.Kohli, who will soon be busy with the ODI series which begins from July 12 at Nottingham, is making the most of his time with his actress wife in the UK. On Tuesday, the star cricketer posted an adorable selfie of himself with Anushka. In the picture, Anushka can be seen giving Virat a peck on his cheeks."Day out with my beauty!" Virat captioned the romantic selfie.Meanwhile, Anushka recently completed the shoot of her two upcoming films-- Sui Dhaaga - Made in India and Zero before heading to London.