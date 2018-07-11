GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Romantic Selfie is All Things Love

Kohli, who will soon be busy with the ODI series which begins from July 12 at Nottingham, is making the most of his time with his actress wife in the UK.

News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2018, 8:22 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Romantic Selfie is All Things Love
Image: File photos of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma has been basking in the glory of the blockbuster success of her last release Sanju which set the cash registers ringing at the box office. The actress has accompanied her cricketer husband Virat Kohli on a tour to England with the national cricket team.

Kohli, who will soon be busy with the ODI series which begins from July 12 at Nottingham, is making the most of his time with his actress wife in the UK. On Tuesday, the star cricketer posted an adorable selfie of himself with Anushka. In the picture, Anushka can be seen giving Virat a peck on his cheeks.

"Day out with my beauty!" Virat captioned the romantic selfie.

Day out with my beauty! ♥️

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on



Meanwhile, Anushka recently completed the shoot of her two upcoming films-- Sui Dhaaga - Made in India and Zero before heading to London.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Recommended For You

Photogallery