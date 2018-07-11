English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Romantic Selfie is All Things Love
Kohli, who will soon be busy with the ODI series which begins from July 12 at Nottingham, is making the most of his time with his actress wife in the UK.
Image: File photos of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma has been basking in the glory of the blockbuster success of her last release Sanju which set the cash registers ringing at the box office. The actress has accompanied her cricketer husband Virat Kohli on a tour to England with the national cricket team.
Kohli, who will soon be busy with the ODI series which begins from July 12 at Nottingham, is making the most of his time with his actress wife in the UK. On Tuesday, the star cricketer posted an adorable selfie of himself with Anushka. In the picture, Anushka can be seen giving Virat a peck on his cheeks.
"Day out with my beauty!" Virat captioned the romantic selfie.
Meanwhile, Anushka recently completed the shoot of her two upcoming films-- Sui Dhaaga - Made in India and Zero before heading to London.
Also Watch
Kohli, who will soon be busy with the ODI series which begins from July 12 at Nottingham, is making the most of his time with his actress wife in the UK. On Tuesday, the star cricketer posted an adorable selfie of himself with Anushka. In the picture, Anushka can be seen giving Virat a peck on his cheeks.
"Day out with my beauty!" Virat captioned the romantic selfie.
Meanwhile, Anushka recently completed the shoot of her two upcoming films-- Sui Dhaaga - Made in India and Zero before heading to London.
Also Watch
-
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 07 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Pogba Dedicates Win to Thai Cave Survivors
- I May be a Soft Target, But I Don't See Myself as a Victim, Says Sunny Leone
- Serena Williams Survives Scare to Make 11th Wimbledon Semi-final
- Elon Musk Faces Twitter Backlash After His Thai Rescue Operation Failed
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Online Booking Website Crashed, Receives Overwhelming Response