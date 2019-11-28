Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Movie Night Picture is Winning Hearts

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who make one of India's favourite couples, often make appearances on each other's social media profiles. whenever any of them shares a picture or video with their spouse, the internet goes into a frenzy because of their massive fan following. This happened recently as well when Kohli posted a picture of a date night Sharma.

In the adorable picture posted on Instagram, Virat and Anushka are seen dressed in their casual best. Anushka was seen wearing a yellow top which she accessorised with necklace and hoop earrings. Virat, on the other hand, wore a denim jacket. "About last night. At the movies with this hottie," he wrote.

In a recent interview, Anushka talked to Vogue about how she borrows clothes from her husband. "I actually borrow a lot from his wardrobe, mostly T-shirts and stuff. Sometimes I’ll just take his jackets. Sometimes I just do it because he feels very happy when I wear his clothes,” she shared.

Anushka and Virat will soon be celebrating their two-year anniversary on December 11. The two tied the knot in a super-secret ceremony in Italy with family and a few friends.

