Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Movie Night Picture is Winning Hearts

Anushka and Virat will soon be celebrating their two-year anniversary on December 11. The two tied the knot in a super-secret ceremony in Italy with family and a few friends.

News18.com

Updated:November 28, 2019, 12:06 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Movie Night Picture is Winning Hearts
Anushka and Virat will soon be celebrating their two-year anniversary on December 11. The two tied the knot in a super-secret ceremony in Italy with family and a few friends.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who make one of India's favourite couples, often make appearances on each other's social media profiles. whenever any of them shares a picture or video with their spouse, the internet goes into a frenzy because of their massive fan following. This happened recently as well when Kohli posted a picture of a date night Sharma.

In the adorable picture posted on Instagram, Virat and Anushka are seen dressed in their casual best. Anushka was seen wearing a yellow top which she accessorised with necklace and hoop earrings. Virat, on the other hand, wore a denim jacket. "About last night. At the movies with this hottie," he wrote.

In a recent interview, Anushka talked to Vogue about how she borrows clothes from her husband. "I actually borrow a lot from his wardrobe, mostly T-shirts and stuff. Sometimes I’ll just take his jackets. Sometimes I just do it because he feels very happy when I wear his clothes,” she shared.

Anushka and Virat will soon be celebrating their two-year anniversary on December 11. The two tied the knot in a super-secret ceremony in Italy with family and a few friends.

