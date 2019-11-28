Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Movie Night Picture is Winning Hearts
Anushka and Virat will soon be celebrating their two-year anniversary on December 11. The two tied the knot in a super-secret ceremony in Italy with family and a few friends.
Anushka and Virat will soon be celebrating their two-year anniversary on December 11. The two tied the knot in a super-secret ceremony in Italy with family and a few friends.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who make one of India's favourite couples, often make appearances on each other's social media profiles. whenever any of them shares a picture or video with their spouse, the internet goes into a frenzy because of their massive fan following. This happened recently as well when Kohli posted a picture of a date night Sharma.
In the adorable picture posted on Instagram, Virat and Anushka are seen dressed in their casual best. Anushka was seen wearing a yellow top which she accessorised with necklace and hoop earrings. Virat, on the other hand, wore a denim jacket. "About last night. At the movies with this hottie," he wrote.
In a recent interview, Anushka talked to Vogue about how she borrows clothes from her husband. "I actually borrow a lot from his wardrobe, mostly T-shirts and stuff. Sometimes I’ll just take his jackets. Sometimes I just do it because he feels very happy when I wear his clothes,” she shared.
Anushka and Virat will soon be celebrating their two-year anniversary on December 11. The two tied the knot in a super-secret ceremony in Italy with family and a few friends.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 58 Written Updates: Sidharth is New Captain, Himanshi Sacked for Being Inefficient
- Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon Were Approached for Malaika Arora-Shah Rukh's Chaiyya Song, Says Farah Khan
- Sachin Tendulkar Reports Son Arjun's Fake Twitter Account After Tweet That Said '#IAmWithDevendra'
- Wholesome Dad Having a Meltdown After 'Losing' Daughter's Pet Hamster is Too Pure
- Tata Motors' Upcoming 7-Seater Harrier Based SUV to be Called Gravitas