Virat Kohli and Deepika Padukone to Shoot with Bear Grylls for Discovery Series: Report
There are multiple reports doing the rounds that claim Deepika and Virat will join Bear as they venture into the Indian wilderness. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth have shot for the respective episodes of 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'.
Virat Kohli (L), Deepika Padukone
The names of Indian celebrities showing their enthusiasm for shooting with British adventure survivalist Bear Grylls for his Discovery series seems to be increasing by the day. After it was confirmed that Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar have each shot for a special episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, there are reports doing the rounds that Deepika Padukone and cricketer Virat Kohli are next in line to feature in Bear's adventure survival theme series, to be shot in India.
As per unconfirmed reports, a 14-part series is being developed by Bear and Discovery channel centered around conservation of Indian flora and fauna. After Akshay and Rajinikanth shot in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka between January 27 and 31, it is being claimed that Deepika and Virat will soon follow in their footsteps and shoot with Bear for his new series.
Though the news of Deepika and Virat joining the fold of Indian celebs shooting with Bear for his adventures in the wild remains to be officially confirmed, the speculation around their association with Bear has left fans pretty excited already.
Meanwhile, popular show host Bear is also back with the latest edition of his National Geographic's show Running Wild With Bear Grylls, where we will see celebrities such as Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Joel McHale, Cara Delevingne, Rob Riggle, Armie Hammer and Dave Bautista channeling their inner steel to take on adventurous challenges in remote wilderness.
Read: Running Wild With Bear Grylls to Feature Channing Tatum, Brie Larson and More Hollywood celebs
(With inputs from IANS)
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp: Here's How to Send Italic, Bold, Strikethrough, or Monospaced Text Messages
- Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan's Reaction to Rashami Desai's 'He's Not My Type' Comment
- Malaika Arora Pens Down Adorable Birthday Wish for Sister Amrita, Says, 'Don't Cry and Get Emotional'
- Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First to Clock 200 Million Instagram Followers Ahead of Ariana Grande
- Poco X2 Will Not Be a Direct Successor to the Poco F2