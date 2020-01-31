Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Virat Kohli and Deepika Padukone to Shoot with Bear Grylls for Discovery Series: Report

There are multiple reports doing the rounds that claim Deepika and Virat will join Bear as they venture into the Indian wilderness. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth have shot for the respective episodes of 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'.

News18.com

Updated:January 31, 2020, 5:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Virat Kohli and Deepika Padukone to Shoot with Bear Grylls for Discovery Series: Report
Virat Kohli (L), Deepika Padukone

The names of Indian celebrities showing their enthusiasm for shooting with British adventure survivalist Bear Grylls for his Discovery series seems to be increasing by the day. After it was confirmed that Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar have each shot for a special episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, there are reports doing the rounds that Deepika Padukone and cricketer Virat Kohli are next in line to feature in Bear's adventure survival theme series, to be shot in India.

As per unconfirmed reports, a 14-part series is being developed by Bear and Discovery channel centered around conservation of Indian flora and fauna. After Akshay and Rajinikanth shot in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka between January 27 and 31, it is being claimed that Deepika and Virat will soon follow in their footsteps and shoot with Bear for his new series.

Though the news of Deepika and Virat joining the fold of Indian celebs shooting with Bear for his adventures in the wild remains to be officially confirmed, the speculation around their association with Bear has left fans pretty excited already.

Meanwhile, popular show host Bear is also back with the latest edition of his National Geographic's show Running Wild With Bear Grylls, where we will see celebrities such as Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Joel McHale, Cara Delevingne, Rob Riggle, Armie Hammer and Dave Bautista channeling their inner steel to take on adventurous challenges in remote wilderness.

Read: Running Wild With Bear Grylls to Feature Channing Tatum, Brie Larson and More Hollywood celebs

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram