Virat Kohli and Deepika Padukone to Shoot with Bear Grylls for Discovery Series: Report

The names of Indian celebrities showing their enthusiasm for shooting with British adventure survivalist Bear Grylls for his Discovery series seems to be increasing by the day. After it was confirmed that Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar have each shot for a special episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, there are reports doing the rounds that Deepika Padukone and cricketer Virat Kohli are next in line to feature in Bear's adventure survival theme series, to be shot in India.

As per unconfirmed reports, a 14-part series is being developed by Bear and Discovery channel centered around conservation of Indian flora and fauna. After Akshay and Rajinikanth shot in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka between January 27 and 31, it is being claimed that Deepika and Virat will soon follow in their footsteps and shoot with Bear for his new series.

Though the news of Deepika and Virat joining the fold of Indian celebs shooting with Bear for his adventures in the wild remains to be officially confirmed, the speculation around their association with Bear has left fans pretty excited already.

Meanwhile, popular show host Bear is also back with the latest edition of his National Geographic's show Running Wild With Bear Grylls, where we will see celebrities such as Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Joel McHale, Cara Delevingne, Rob Riggle, Armie Hammer and Dave Bautista channeling their inner steel to take on adventurous challenges in remote wilderness.

(With inputs from IANS)

