Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Are Priyanka Chopra's Favourite Cricketers

It’s no news that Cricket is one of the most loved sports of the country and has fans and interests among celebrities as well. Priyanka Chopra, is currently gearing up for the release of her Bollywood comeback movie, The Sky is Pink, recently revealed how she has a connection with cricket and has been a big fan of the sport.

While appearing on Nerolac Cricket Live, she revealed that her uncle had been a Ranji player and she would often go to the stands to watch matches with her father. “My father used to love cricket. So, whenever there was a tournament, we would watch it together. If I used to get up from my seat during the match, and an Indian player hit a six, I was made to keep standing for some time. Cricket was a big thing at my place. My uncle has played Ranji cricket so it’s kind of a mad cricket-loving family,” she said.

Speaking to Star Sports, official broadcaster of the ongoing India-South Africa Test in Vishakhapatnam, Priyanka picked Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as her current favourite cricketers. The actress knows both of them personally too.

Cricket madness that flew in the bloods of the family also played out during Priyanka’s wedding with Nick Jonas in December 2018. Priyanka Chopra further said that her cousins had played a game of cricket by divide the team into Team Bride and Team Groom. “Nick is a great baseball player, but the two sports are different, so obviously, Team Bride won the match!”, Priyanka shared.

She also narrated an interesting incident during the ICC World Cup 2019 where India locked horns against England. While her in-laws cheered for England, the actress sided with Kohli & Co. with her mother. Unfortunately,Indian Kist the match by 31 runs.

