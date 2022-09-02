Virat Kohli Announces Anushka Sharma As His 'World', 'Love'; Dabboo Ratnani Praises His Camerawork

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was all love for his wife, actress Anushka Sharma and he was not shying away from letting the world know. The ace batsman took to Instagram on Friday evening and shared a picture of the Chakda Xpress actress along with a sweet caption.

The picture was an old picture of Anushka Sharma, smiling for the camera. Sharing the picture, Virat used a world emoji and a heart emoji. The adorable post received a reaction from many, including David Warner. Taking to the comments section, Warner wrote, “Lucky man mate.” Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani praised Virat as well.

“Great Shot ❤️ @virat.kohli @anushkasharma,” he wrote. Fans showered the couple with love as well. “Virushka is the meaning of true love,” a fan tweeted. “what a couple mate,” added another.

Anushka and Virat had a hush-hush wedding ceremony in Italy in 2017. The couple dated for a few years before they decided to tie the knot. The couple often keep details about their personal life under wraps but did not shy away from letting fans be a part of their life when Anushka was pregnant. The couple announced that they were expecting their first baby in 2020 and welcomed a daughter in January 2021. They eventually revealed her name, Vamika, but have decided to keep her away from the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka have been busy with their respective careers. Kohli slammed an impressed half-century. in India’s recent match against Hong Kong at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, hinting that he was getting back in form. He was also spotted bowling during the match.

On the other hand, Sharma has been busy with her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The actress had previously revealed that she has been taking cricket tips from her husband, Virat Kohli. “We definitely discuss my progress. Whenever I’ve had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he’s not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips,” she told Harper’s Bazaar earlier this year.

