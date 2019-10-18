Virat Kohli, Anushka Shama Celebrate Karva Chauth, Get Love from Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Akkineni

Much like all the starry couples in Bollywood, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli too celebrated Karva Chauth. The couple stated that they chose to fast together. This is the couple's second Karva Chauth after marriage. The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of the two with the caption, “My partner for lifetime & beyond and my fasting partner for the day. Happy karvachauth to all.”

Virat too shared a similar picture as they posed on their terrace and wrote, “The ones who fast together laugh together. Happy karvachauth.” While Virat is seen in a black kurta, Anushka wore a floral red sari with red bangles and vermilion on her forehead.

Responding to the post, Priyanka Chopra, who celebrated the festival with Nick Jonas in California at Jonas Brothers concert, wrote, "You guys are the cutest." Many other celebrities also responded with love for Virushka on social media, Samantha Akkineni, Zareen Khan, Neeti Mohan among others posted loved up comments on the duo's adorable pics.

