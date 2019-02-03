LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma are Currently Having a Super Romantic Vacation in New Zealand, See Pics

Despite their hectic schedules, Virat and Anushka always make sure to take time out from their professional commitments to be with each other.

News18.com

Updated:February 3, 2019, 8:43 AM IST
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma are Currently Having a Super Romantic Vacation in New Zealand, See Pics
Image credit: Instagram
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli completed a year of marital bliss in December but the two are as love-struck as ever. One look at their social media accounts and it is evident that they cannot have enough of each other. Despite their hectic schedules, they always make sure to take some time out from their professional commitments to be with each other.

The couple is currently spending some quality time in New Zealand, where Virat is leading Team India in the ongoing cricket series against the Kiwis. The two have constantly been updating fans by sharing their photographs online.

In a new picture, shared by Anushka on her Instagram, the couple can be seen sitting on a tree trunk in a forest as they smile for the camera. “Best friend forever,” Anushka captioned the adorable picture.

View this post on Instagram

Best friend forever ❤️

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on



On Friday, Virat shared a picture of them embracing with arms around each other. He simply captioned the picture with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram

♥️

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on



Anushka has also been treating fans by sharing a series of photos from her exotic vacation.

View this post on Instagram

No filters needed #NewZealand

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on



View this post on Instagram

Moving at the pace of nature ...

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on





Anushka and Virat dated each other for over four years before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy's Tuscany in 2017.

