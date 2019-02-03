English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma are Currently Having a Super Romantic Vacation in New Zealand, See Pics
Despite their hectic schedules, Virat and Anushka always make sure to take time out from their professional commitments to be with each other.
Image credit: Instagram
Loading...
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli completed a year of marital bliss in December but the two are as love-struck as ever. One look at their social media accounts and it is evident that they cannot have enough of each other. Despite their hectic schedules, they always make sure to take some time out from their professional commitments to be with each other.
The couple is currently spending some quality time in New Zealand, where Virat is leading Team India in the ongoing cricket series against the Kiwis. The two have constantly been updating fans by sharing their photographs online.
In a new picture, shared by Anushka on her Instagram, the couple can be seen sitting on a tree trunk in a forest as they smile for the camera. “Best friend forever,” Anushka captioned the adorable picture.
On Friday, Virat shared a picture of them embracing with arms around each other. He simply captioned the picture with a heart emoji.
Anushka has also been treating fans by sharing a series of photos from her exotic vacation.
Anushka and Virat dated each other for over four years before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy's Tuscany in 2017.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The couple is currently spending some quality time in New Zealand, where Virat is leading Team India in the ongoing cricket series against the Kiwis. The two have constantly been updating fans by sharing their photographs online.
In a new picture, shared by Anushka on her Instagram, the couple can be seen sitting on a tree trunk in a forest as they smile for the camera. “Best friend forever,” Anushka captioned the adorable picture.
On Friday, Virat shared a picture of them embracing with arms around each other. He simply captioned the picture with a heart emoji.
Anushka has also been treating fans by sharing a series of photos from her exotic vacation.
Anushka and Virat dated each other for over four years before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy's Tuscany in 2017.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kumbh On: Millions Rush Home Ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in World's Largest Annual Human Migration
- The Kapil Sharma Show Fame Ali Asgar Says He is Bored of Playing Female Characters in Comedy Shows
- Amidst Break-up with Himansh Kohli, Neha Kakkar Releases Her Version of 'Tera Ghata'
- Ankita Lokhande Reacts to Manikarnika Row, Says 'Most of My Scenes Have Been Shot by Kangana'
- Polar Vortex: US Woman's Wet Hair Instantly Freezes into 'Cool' Hairdo, Video Goes Viral
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results