Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma are Currently Having a Super Romantic Vacation in New Zealand, See Pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli completed a year of marital bliss in December but the two are as love-struck as ever. One look at their social media accounts and it is evident that they cannot have enough of each other. Despite their hectic schedules, they always make sure to take some time out from their professional commitments to be with each other.The couple is currently spending some quality time in New Zealand, where Virat is leading Team India in the ongoing cricket series against the Kiwis. The two have constantly been updating fans by sharing their photographs online.In a new picture, shared by Anushka on her Instagram, the couple can be seen sitting on a tree trunk in a forest as they smile for the camera. "Best friend forever," Anushka captioned the adorable picture.On Friday, Virat shared a picture of them embracing with arms around each other. He simply captioned the picture with a heart emoji.Anushka has also been treating fans by sharing a series of photos from her exotic vacation.Anushka and Virat dated each other for over four years before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy's Tuscany in 2017.Follow @news18movies for more