An initiative by &
1-min read

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma are Ultimate Couple Goals in Matching Outfits, See Pic

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's best romantic moments are kind of hard to pin down.

News18.com

Updated:July 10, 2019, 11:19 AM IST
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma are Ultimate Couple Goals in Matching Outfits, See Pic
Image: Instagram
If there's one couple we ship right now, it's Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Anushka and Virat's best romantic moments are kind of hard to pin down. While they've only been together (officially) for about one-and-a-half years, they've basically been couple goals since day one.

And, the two once again gave ultimate couple goals as they slayed in matching outfits during their casual outing in Birmingham. Anushka has accompanied Virat to England, where he is leading team India at the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

Out and about in the British city, Anushka and Virat both opted for a classic combination of white and black. The actress wore an over-sized tee by Stella McCartney with a mini shorts. Virat complemented his wife in a loose t-shirt and a pair of 3/4th shorts. Anushka and Virat both opted for a pair of white sneakers to complete their look.

This comes after Virat enjoyed a day out with Anushka in Manchester before India Vs New Zealand semi-final match, which was brought to a screeching halt after a heavy drizzle lashed Old Trafford at the far end of the Kiwi innings on Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram

Good Morning 😍

A post shared by Anushka Sharma FC ❥ (@anushkafcs) on

The India vs New Zealand match will continue on the reserve day, i.e, today (Wednesday). Meanwhile, Anushka was also spotted cheering on her husband during India's 2019 Cricket World Cup final group stage match against Sri Lanka at Headingley on Saturday.

