Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Bump into Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal in Switzerland, See Pics

Bollywood is out and about on a holiday spree and a number of celebs are going on exotic vacations. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma too are enjoying their holiday. On their vacation in Switzerland, they bumped into Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

The Sui Dhaga actress took to her Instagram account to share a picture of the four together. She wrote, “Hello frands” in the caption. In the selfie, Anushka is all smiles with an all-white look, whereas, Virat is seen donning a blue jacket and scarf to beat the cold. Varun and Natasha, on the other hand, are seen wearing a striped pullover and a pink jacket, respectively.

Varun reposted the picture from Anushka’s account and wrote, “mountain ke dost”.

He also shared another picture on Instagram as he stands next to an adorable dog, who is sitting on a chariot. “What up Dawg” he captioned the picture.

Before bumping into Virushka, Varun met the Kapoor sisters, Karisma and Kareena, who were also holidaying in Switzerland.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Street Dancer 3D, which hit the screens on January 24, 2020. The film highlights India-Pakistan issues through the scope of dance and music. Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva are also part of the project.

