Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Gaze Lovingly at Each Other As AB de Villiers Captures Their Romance

Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share a romantic picture of him and Anushka Sharma taking a dip in the sea. Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child. The baby is due in January 2021. In the caption, Virat credited his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers for the photo. In the image, which has gone viral on social media now, Virat and Anushka can be seen gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes.

Check out Virat Kohli's post here:

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Anushka Sharma was spotted cheering for her husband Virat Kohli's team Royal Challengers Bangalore at the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE. Dhanashree Verma, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's fiancee, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with the other RCB supporters, including Anushka, Parthiv Patel and actor-comedian Danish Sait.

Anushka took a break from acting after the release of Zero, which seen her alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Zero also starred Katrina Kaif. Post Zero release, Anushka has been spending time with Virat and focusing on her production company Clean Slate Filmz, which recently produced the critically acclaimed show Paatal Lok.