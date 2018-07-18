English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Go Grocery Shopping Together in England; Pics Go Viral
After dating for about 4 years the couple tied the knot in December last year in Italy.
After dating for about 4 years the couple tied the knot in December last year in Italy.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are in two completely different professions which leaves them with no time for each other, yet the couple always tries their best to spend a quality time together.
The two are currently in England, where Virat and team India are playing an ODI series against the English cricket team. Recently, a picture of them shopping at a grocery store went viral.
While Anushka was dressed in a crop top and jeans, Virat was snapped in a black sweatshirt and shorts. Check out the picture shared by one of Anushka's fan clubs on Instagram:
Virushka, as the fans like to call them, have been giving couple goals since forever. After dating for about 4 years the couple tied the knot in December last year in Italy.
On the work front, Anushka will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Sui Dhaaga, which is set to release on September 28, 2018 and later in the year she will be seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero.
