Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Plan on Visiting Sunil Chhetri and His Wife Uninvited, Here's Why

Indian Cricket team captain, Virat Kohli and his men registered a 7-wicket win over Australia to clinch the series 2-1 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The 137-run partnership between Virat and Rohit Sharma helped India chase the target of 287 runs set by the visiting side.

Virat, who was overwhelmed with his side’s performance, was joined in by his actor-wife Anushka Sharma to celebrate the moment.

The couple was later invited by close friend and footballer Sunil Chhetri and wife Sonam Bhattacherjee.

Sonam took to Instagram to share a glimpse from the evening. In the picture, the two couples are seen happily posing for the camera.

She captioned it as, “No phones (till we picked one up for this picture), no glance at the clock. Just four such different people speaking about everything under the sun. Was lovely hosting the two of you for dinner. You two are all kinds of wonderful!”

Soon after Sonam shared the snap, Anushka took to the comments section and wrote, “We had such a beautiful evening that don't be surprised if we land up at your house uninvited next time.”

In the photo, we can see Anushka clad in all black as Virat opts for an uber cool beige jacket; Sunil dons a brown tee while his wife wore a white top and jeans.

Anushka had recently made headlines after she was spotted clad in Team India jersey at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata along with former cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

