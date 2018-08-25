English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Pose with Their ‘Beautiful Boy’ in New Photo
Virat Kohli's photo with wife Anushka Sharma and a gorgeous dog is winning the internet.
File photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Credit: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli shared an adorable photo with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, and a gorgeous brown dog on his social media pages on Friday and the internet is loving it.
“Met this beautiful boy who was patient enough to take a picture with us,” Virat captioned the image, which has got over 1.6 million likes on Instagram in eight hours.
In the photo, the newly-wed couple looks casual chic in white sneakers and pastel-coloured clothes.
They must have chanced upon the canine at an English departmental store. Whether they were out in the English countryside for a casual evening stroll or were in the mood for some midnight snack, that only Anushka-Virat can tell.
Team India notably won the Nottingham test match against England by 203 runs after first two bitter defeats.
Both Anushka and Virat are known to be animal lovers and are vocal campaigners of animal rights. Contributing to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, they recently sent a truck full of food, medicines and support systems for the urgent care of animals affected by Kerala floods.
They also teamed up with a local animal rights NGO and sent rescue teams for rehab and treatment of stray dogs and other animals in need for urgent help.
On the professional front, Anushka is currently busy promoting YRF’s Sui Dhaaga – Made in India, in which she stars opposite Varun Dhawan. A Sharad Kataria directorial, it is slated to release on September 28. She will also be seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. It is expected to hit the theatres around Christmas.
Also Watch
“Met this beautiful boy who was patient enough to take a picture with us,” Virat captioned the image, which has got over 1.6 million likes on Instagram in eight hours.
In the photo, the newly-wed couple looks casual chic in white sneakers and pastel-coloured clothes.
They must have chanced upon the canine at an English departmental store. Whether they were out in the English countryside for a casual evening stroll or were in the mood for some midnight snack, that only Anushka-Virat can tell.
Team India notably won the Nottingham test match against England by 203 runs after first two bitter defeats.
Both Anushka and Virat are known to be animal lovers and are vocal campaigners of animal rights. Contributing to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, they recently sent a truck full of food, medicines and support systems for the urgent care of animals affected by Kerala floods.
They also teamed up with a local animal rights NGO and sent rescue teams for rehab and treatment of stray dogs and other animals in need for urgent help.
On the professional front, Anushka is currently busy promoting YRF’s Sui Dhaaga – Made in India, in which she stars opposite Varun Dhawan. A Sharad Kataria directorial, it is slated to release on September 28. She will also be seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. It is expected to hit the theatres around Christmas.
Also Watch
-
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Alpha Movie Review: Give Wings to Your Imagination With This Must Watch Movie
- Indian Idol: Participant Alleges Humiliation, Physical Abuse; Former Host Also Hits Out at Show
- Sexism in Geek: Why I am Relieved that 'The Big Bang Theory' is Finally Coming to an End
- Pandya and Kohli Should Have Shared Man of the Match Award at Trent Bridge: Tendulkar
- Jose Mourinho Needs Positive Reaction from Man United Against Spurs
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...