Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Pose with Their ‘Beautiful Boy’ in New Photo

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli shared an adorable photo with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, and a gorgeous brown dog on his social media pages on Friday and the internet is loving it.“Met this beautiful boy who was patient enough to take a picture with us,” Virat captioned the image, which has got over 1.6 million likes on Instagram in eight hours.In the photo, the newly-wed couple looks casual chic in white sneakers and pastel-coloured clothes.They must have chanced upon the canine at an English departmental store. Whether they were out in the English countryside for a casual evening stroll or were in the mood for some midnight snack, that only Anushka-Virat can tell.Team India notably won the Nottingham test match against England by 203 runs after first two bitter defeats.Both Anushka and Virat are known to be animal lovers and are vocal campaigners of animal rights. Contributing to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, they recently sent a truck full of food, medicines and support systems for the urgent care of animals affected by Kerala floods.They also teamed up with a local animal rights NGO and sent rescue teams for rehab and treatment of stray dogs and other animals in need for urgent help.On the professional front, Anushka is currently busy promoting YRF’s Sui Dhaaga – Made in India, in which she stars opposite Varun Dhawan. A Sharad Kataria directorial, it is slated to release on September 28. She will also be seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. It is expected to hit the theatres around Christmas.​