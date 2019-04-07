Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Hang Out With AB de Villiers Before Major IPL Clash With Delhi Capitals

Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma were spotted having a chill Sunday with teammate AB de Villiers in Bengaluru with the South African cricketer's wife and kids also joining them, ahead of their must-win match against Delhi Capitals.Kohli was seen playing with de Villiers's kids as they enjoyed a lazy Sunday afternoon before gearing up for the match at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. The cricketers and their spouses were caught in a chill mood and a fan page shared the photos:Kohli's team Royal Challengers Bangalore is yet to taste success in the Indian Premier League 2019 season so far. RCB have suffered five straight losses in this edition.After losing the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday, RCB's position has become precarious, and they have to win almost all their remaining games to keep their chances alive. Despite AB de Villiers and Kohli striking form by scoring 63 and 84 respectively, RCB bowlers failed to restrict KKR, who was powered by Andre Russell's explosive knock.The defeat left Kohli frustrated, and the batting mainstay called it "unacceptable". RCB's batting has also been dismal. In their first match against Chennai Super Kings, RCB were bowled out for a paltry 70 in 17.1 overs after their top-order crumbled against Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir.Delhi Capitals too have their fair share of worries, having lost three games so far.