Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn Send Wishes on 75 years of Independence; See Posts

We are celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence today. India achieved freedom from the rule of the British on the 15th of August in 1947. Since it is the 75th year, the celebrations ought to be memorable. The PM of the nation had already begun ‘Azaadi Ka Mahotsav’. Now, more celebs of BTown and the film fraternity have shared their independence day wishes.

Taking to social media, several celebs including Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar and RRR star Ram Charan wished their fans and followers a very happy 75th Independence day.

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a picture of her with husband Virat Kohli with the tricolor in the background and wrote, “Celebrating 75 years of our independence Wishing all the Indians around the world a very #HappyIndependenceDay ! Jai Hind ”

Vicky Kaushal shared a lovely glimpse from his balcony, where the tricolour can be seen flying high, and wrote, “Happy 75th Independence Day to us all. Jai Hind! ❤️” See the post here:

Katrina Kaif also shared a similar post:

Karan Johar wrote, “My heart swells with pride as I say…HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY INDIA! May we continue to soar as a nation together – hand in hand and shoulder to shoulder. Jai hind”

Kartik Aaryan posted a picture with the caption, “Proud to be an Indian ❤️ Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳”

Sonali Bendre also shared a picture with the tricolour and wrote, “Took a little bit of home to Atlanta… #HappyIndependenceDay.”

Preity Zinta shared a few pictures on Independence day, along with a glimspe of her kids holding the Indian flag. She wrote, “Happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians all over the world from the three of us ❤️#75years of independence #harghartiranga #Jaihind #ting”

Ajay Devgn shared a video ad wrote, “75 years of Independence; a happy & proud moment for each of us. May we go from strength to strength. Happy Independence Day to all.”

RRR actor Ram Charan tweeted, “Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day! Let us take a moment to thank all the freedom fighters who fought for us to enjoy the fruits of freedom. Makes me super proud to see the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative spreading far and wide.”

Guru Randhawa celebrated Independence Day in Chicago and wrote, “Happy Independence Day ❤️ Celebrating in Chicago with all my Indians ❤️”



Sanjay Dutt tweeted, ”

Let’s keep the memories of the many brave hearts and the martyrs for the sacrifices they made for our freedom! ”

Previously, celebs had joined in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and several stars, including Shah Rukh KHan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt had hoisted the tricolour at their residence.

