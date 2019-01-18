English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Win Hearts as They Twin in Melbourne, See Pics
While Virat Kohli is out winning matches for Team India Down Under, he also seems to be winning hearts on social media along with his wife Anushka Sharma.
Image courtesy: Anushka Sharma/ Instagram
While Virat Kohli is out winning matches for Team India Down Under, he also seems to be winning hearts on social media along with his wife Anushka Sharma. Recently, a photo of the couple twinning in Melbourne is making rounds on the Internet.
In the photos, both Anushka and Virat are seen wearing grey t-shirts, black denims and white sneakers. However, even in casuals, they are looking dapper as ever. They surely look like a team.
Take a look at their pictures:
The power couple has been constantly posting pictures from their trip on social media, where Anushka has joined Virat for over a month now. Earlier this week, Anushka took to Instagram to share pictures with Virat as the two took a day off for a holiday. In the pictures, the couple can be seen enjoying a horse ride in the yards of Melbourne. "Days like these," she captioned the photos.
Likewise, Virat shared a picture with Sanjay Bangar and Anushka. He wrote, "With some people you don't need to make an effort to connect."
On the professional front, both Anushka and Virat have impressed fans with their performance. Anushka starred in four films last year, ending the year with Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. In Anand L Rai directorial, the actress essayed the role of a scientist who suffers from cerebral palsy. She is yet to announce her next project. As for Virat, he is amassing runs and winning matches for India like no one else.
