LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Win Hearts as They Twin in Melbourne, See Pics

While Virat Kohli is out winning matches for Team India Down Under, he also seems to be winning hearts on social media along with his wife Anushka Sharma.

News18.com

Updated:January 18, 2019, 5:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Win Hearts as They Twin in Melbourne, See Pics
Image courtesy: Anushka Sharma/ Instagram
Loading...
While Virat Kohli is out winning matches for Team India Down Under, he also seems to be winning hearts on social media along with his wife Anushka Sharma. Recently, a photo of the couple twinning in Melbourne is making rounds on the Internet.

In the photos, both Anushka and Virat are seen wearing grey t-shirts, black denims and white sneakers. However, even in casuals, they are looking dapper as ever. They surely look like a team.

Take a look at their pictures:






The power couple has been constantly posting pictures from their trip on social media, where Anushka has joined Virat for over a month now. Earlier this week, Anushka took to Instagram to share pictures with Virat as the two took a day off for a holiday. In the pictures, the couple can be seen enjoying a horse ride in the yards of Melbourne. "Days like these," she captioned the photos.

Likewise, Virat shared a picture with Sanjay Bangar and Anushka. He wrote, "With some people you don't need to make an effort to connect."

View this post on Instagram

Days like these ❤️

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on





On the professional front, both Anushka and Virat have impressed fans with their performance. Anushka starred in four films last year, ending the year with Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. In Anand L Rai directorial, the actress essayed the role of a scientist who suffers from cerebral palsy. She is yet to announce her next project. As for Virat, he is amassing runs and winning matches for India like no one else.

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram