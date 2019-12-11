Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Wish Each Other Happy Anniversary with Romantic Throwback Pics
Virat and Anushka shared loved up posts for each other on Instagram on the occasion of their second marriage anniversary.
Virushka
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in Italy on December 11, 2017 and their second anniversary falls in the middle of the T20I series with the West Indies. On the occasion, Virat and Anushka posted roamctic notes for each other on social media, making fans fall in love with Virushka yet again.
"In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude," wrote Virat as he shared a black and white image of the couple. In the pic, Virat can be seen planting a kiss on Anushka's forehead.
Anushka too wasn't far behind as she shared a throwback image from their wedding to mark the happy occasion. "To love another person is to see the face of God" -Victor Hugo. The thing about love is that it's not just a feeling , it's much more than that . It's a guide, a propeller, a path to the absolute truth. And I am blessed, truly, wholly blessed, to have found it," she captioned the romantic image.
Fans flooded social media with heartwarming wishes for Virat and Anushka on their big day.
Check out their posts below:
Virat will be in action later in the day when India take on the West Indies in the third and final T20 International at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
