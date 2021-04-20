Virat Kohli Arrives in Mumbai With Anushka Sharma, Baby Vamika for RCB's Next IPL Match

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli reached Mumbai for Royal Challengers Bangalore’s next IPL match. The actress was clicked leaving a private airport with daughter Vamika and Virat. The ‘Phillauri’ actress was wearing a white top teamed with blue denim and shoes. She was carrying Vamika in her baby chest bag. The actress was also sporting a face mask and shield as a precaution from COVID-19.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed a baby girl called Vamika in January 2021. The couple had tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy, which was said to be a lavish affair.

On the work front, while Anushka Sharma has not taken up any acting project since the debacle of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero, she has been actively producing films and series under her production house Clean Slate Filmz, which she oversees along with brother and producing partner Karenesh Sharma. Anushka Sharma co-produced the Netflix film Bulbbul and the Amazon Prime Video show Paatal Lok in 2020. Both were received with open arms by the critics and the audience alike. The Bollywood star is yet to announce an acting project.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here