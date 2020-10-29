Virat Kohli Asks Pregnant Anushka Sharma from Ground If She's Eaten, See Their Cute Exchange

Anushka Sharma had an adorable exchange with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli from the stands during one of his matches. In a video, which is now going viral, Virat is seen on the field as he gestures to his pregnant wife, asking if she has eaten. Anushka, who is in Dubai with the Indian skipper, gave him a thumbs-up from the stands. Check out the video here:

The clip is from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), which is taking place in the UAE. Anushka came to cheer for Virat and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. Anushka was seen in an all-red outfit with a deep V-neckline. She teamed up her dress with large gold hoop earrings.

Recently, Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share a romantic picture of him and Anushka Sharma taking a dip in the sea. Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child. The baby is due in January 2021. In the caption, Virat credited his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers for the photo. In the image, Virat and Anushka can be seen gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes.

Anushka took a break from acting after the release of Zero, which seen her alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Zero also starred Katrina Kaif. Post Zero release, Anushka has been spending time with Virat and focusing on her production company Clean Slate Filmz, which recently produced the critically acclaimed show Paatal Lok.