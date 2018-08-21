Virat Kohli Blows a Kiss to Anushka Sharma After He Hits His 23rd Test Century; Watch Video

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma are one of the most talked about celebrity couples. Be it Anushka's 'what a guy' posts or Virat condemning those who take a jab at his wife, the two have invariably supported each other.From Anushka's proud posts to Virat's flying kisses, the two never fail to turn eyeballs.During the ongoing England test series, Kohli struck his second hundred and to celebrate his century, he blew a kiss to wife Anushka in his trademark style. The cameramen were quick to pan towards Anushka and record her reaction. Brimming with pride, she stood in the pavilion of Trent Bridge, lauding her husband's performance.Take a look!The couple made headlines recently when PK actress was trolled for posing with Indian cricket team outside the Indian High Commission in London. Later, Anushka clarified that everything was done within the guidelines and no protocols were broken.The two met for the first time to shoot an advertisement for a shampoo brand in 2013 and the sparks flew instantly. Anushka and Virat tied the knot in a private affair in Italy which was attended by a few close friends and relatives.