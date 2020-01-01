Take the pledge to vote

Virat Kohli Calls Wife Anushka Sharma the Best Photographer

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently enjoying a vacation in Switzerland.

IANS

Updated:January 1, 2020, 9:09 AM IST
Virat Kohli Calls Wife Anushka Sharma the Best Photographer
Captain Virat Kohli is making the most of the rare break the Indian cricket team gets from international series. India had last played their final T20I against the West Indies and their next match will be when they start their T20I series against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

On Tuesday he tweeted a picture of himself which he says was taken by "the best photographer" -- his wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma. "No stress about pictures when you've got the best photographer taking them for you @AnushkaSharma," he said.

No stress about pictures when you’ve got the best photographer taking them for you 😃😍 @anushkasharma

Happy new year from us to each and every one of you. God bless you all. 🙏❤️😇

Kohli and Anushka celebrated their second wedding anniversary in December and they are currently on vacation in Switzerland.

2019 has been a good year for India in which they managed to complete a first-ever Test series win in Australia and stayed on top of the Test rankings. They have a grueling schedule at the start of 2020, hosting Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series and then Australia for three ODIs and three T20Is in January. On January 24, they start their tour of New Zealand where they play five T20Is and three ODIs before a two-match Test series in February.

