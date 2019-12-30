Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Virat Kohli Congratulates Amitabh Bachchan Over Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Calls Him G.O.A.T

Virat Kohli praised Amitabh Bachchan after the actor was conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award. In millennial lingo, Virat said that Big B was Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T).

News18.com

Updated:December 30, 2019, 2:42 PM IST
Virat Kohli Congratulates Amitabh Bachchan Over Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Calls Him G.O.A.T
Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan (R)

Virat Kohli congratulated Amitabh Bachchan upon receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Virat wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations Amitabh Bachchan ji on being conferred the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward. Through your contribution to Indian cinema, you have been and still continue to be an inspiration to many. @SrBachchan #GreatestOfAllTime."

Amitabh Bachchan attended the ceremony in New Delhi with his wife and actress Jaya Bachchan and son and actor Abhishek Bachchan. The 77-year-old actor was earlier supposed to receive the honour at the National Film Awards ceremony, held in New Delhi last week. He skipped the film award ceremony owing to health issues.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Gratitude Upon Receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Check out Virat's tweet in praise of Big B below:

The official Twitter handle of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) had shared a video of Big B receiving the award amid loud applause. Upon receiving the honour, Amitabh even wrote a message on social media. He expressed his gratitude and shared pictures from the event. Check out his tweet below:

Read: Abhishek Shares Adorable Post on Amitabh Bachchan Receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award

(With inputs from IANS)

