Virat Kohli Congratulates Amitabh Bachchan Over Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Calls Him G.O.A.T
Virat Kohli praised Amitabh Bachchan after the actor was conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award. In millennial lingo, Virat said that Big B was Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T).
Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan (R)
Virat Kohli congratulated Amitabh Bachchan upon receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Virat wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations Amitabh Bachchan ji on being conferred the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward. Through your contribution to Indian cinema, you have been and still continue to be an inspiration to many. @SrBachchan #GreatestOfAllTime."
Amitabh Bachchan attended the ceremony in New Delhi with his wife and actress Jaya Bachchan and son and actor Abhishek Bachchan. The 77-year-old actor was earlier supposed to receive the honour at the National Film Awards ceremony, held in New Delhi last week. He skipped the film award ceremony owing to health issues.
Check out Virat's tweet in praise of Big B below:
Congratulations Amitabh Bachchan ji on being conferred the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward. 💐Through your contribution to Indian cinema, you have been and still continue to be an inspiration to many. @SrBachchan #GreatestOfAllTime— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2019
The official Twitter handle of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) had shared a video of Big B receiving the award amid loud applause. Upon receiving the honour, Amitabh even wrote a message on social media. He expressed his gratitude and shared pictures from the event. Check out his tweet below:
T 3592/3/4/5 - .. my immense gratitude and respect for this moment ..🙏 pic.twitter.com/WavW3Hwkjw— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 29, 2019
(With inputs from IANS)
