Virat Kohli Dedicates India's T20I Win to Anushka Sharma, Says It's Special Wedding Anniversary Gift

Virat Kohli was unstoppable on Wednesday's T20I. Post the match he said that Indian's series win against West Indies was a 'special gift' to his actor wife Anushka Sharma.

Updated:December 12, 2019, 8:47 AM IST
Virat Kohli was unstoppable on Wednesday's T20I. It was a run fest at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as India won against West Indies by a massive margin of 67 runs and pocketed the series 2-1. The Indian cricket team skipper won the heart of the fans of cricket and he couldn't have chosen a better day than his second wedding anniversary. The series win was a 'special gift' to his actor wife Anushka Sharma.

"It was a pretty special innings and also being our second wedding anniversary, it was a special gift. It was a special night and one of the best innings I have played," Virat said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Virat and Anushka got married in Italy on December 11, 2017. On their second anniversary on Wednesday, the former was busy with his T20I series against West Indies. But to make their second anniversary special, the couple took to their Instagram accounts to wish each other.

On the occasion, Virat and Anushka posted romantic notes for each other on social media. "In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude," wrote Virat as he shared a black and white image of the couple. In the pic, Virat can be seen planting a kiss on Anushka's forehead.

Anushka too wasn't far behind as she shared a throwback image from their wedding to mark the happy occasion. "To love another person is to see the face of God" -Victor Hugo. The thing about love is that it's not just a feeling, it's much more than that . It's a guide, a propeller, a path to the absolute truth. And I am blessed, truly, wholly blessed, to have found it," she captioned the romantic image.

