Virat Kohli Details His First Meeting with Anushka Sharma: Was Very Nervous So I Cracked a Joke

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's love story is what modern day fairly tales look like. The two are said to have met during the shoot of a commercial that led to a lasting bond, which finally turned into wedlock.

The two are said to have met each other in 2013. While the Indian cricket team captain must have successfully led India on several nervous matches, he wasn't really sure what to do when he first the Bollywood actress. Virat shared the details from his first 'nervous' meeting with Anushka.

“The first time I met her I was very nervous and that’s why I cracked a joke because I didn’t know what to do. I thought I was being funny, and I said something which wasn’t probably the right thing to say. My joke became such a weird moment for myself. She was so confident, she is on sets regularly,” Vogue quoted the cricketer as saying.

Two years into the relationship, the couple decided to get married, however, there wasn't any formal proposal as they both knew they wanted to get married to each other. Marriage was a natural progression for Anushka and she decides to do it because she was in love.

The couple surprised everybody with their wedding announcement on December 11, 2017. In the vicinity of their close of friends and family, Virat and Anushka tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy and made sure no details of their wedding reached the public eye before the D-day.

The couple took extreme measures to prevent to keep their wedding under wraps. Apart from their immediate friends and family, only her wedding planner, manager and her stylist, Allia Al Rufai, knew about the impending wedding. Meetings with designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who created the couple’s wedding outfits were also conducted secretly. They even used fake names while talking to the caterer.

In a recent interview, Anushka opened up on why privacy was paramount to the pair. “We wanted to have a home-style wedding. There were only 42 people there, with all our friends and family present. I wanted it to be about Virat and me marrying each other, and not this big celebrity wedding. The energy at our wedding was blessed,” the actress told the publication.

Announcing their wedding on social media, the couple had shared some wedding pictures and wrote, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”



