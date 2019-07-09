Virat Kohli Enjoys a Day Out With Anushka Sharma Ahead of India vs New Zealand World Cup Semi-final

A day after the Men in Blue eased past Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their 2019 Cricket World Cup final group stage match at Headingley, Indian skipper Virat Kohli enjoyed a day out with his wife, actress Anushka Sharma in Manchester, England.

Anushka recently joined Virat in England, where he is leading team India at the ongoing cricket world cup. She was also spotted cheering on her husband during the Saturday match.

Now, pictures of the couple strolling on the streets of Manchester have made their way to social media. Virushka, as they are lovingly called, obliged fans with selfies.

Anushka looks stunning in an all-black outfit and white sneakers. While Virat keeps it casual in a grey t-shirt, blue jeans and a funky green bomber jacket.

India will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of World Cup 2019 today. In the last match against Sri Lanka, Virat remained unbeaten on 34 and Hardik Pandya hit the winning runs to give India a chance of finishing above group leaders Australia, that will play England in the later match at Birmingham on July 11.

