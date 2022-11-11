Virat Kohli Falls In Love With Anushka Sharma's Latest Sunkissed Picture, See His Reaction Here

Anushka Sharma had Virat Kohli falling in love with her all over again with her latest picture. The actress on Friday took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she was seen posing on what appeared to be her house balcony. In the picture, Anushka was seen wearing a white tee with a pair of black pants.

She shared the picture with a sun and yellow heart emoji in the caption. Virat did not take long to drop a comment in the post. The ace cricketer dropped red heart emojis in the comments section and drew fan attention. Several fans showered the couple with love.

Anushka and Virat have been busy with their respective schedule. Anushka has been shooting for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakra Xpress is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. In the film, Anushka will be seen playing the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The actress wrapped up the film’s England schedule recently and was seen shooting for a portion of the film in Bengal.

Chakra Xpress marks Anushka Sharma’s comeback on the big screen after a long hiatus. She was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero which also starred Shah Rukh Khan. The film will skip the theatrical release and head straight to the digital space, releasing on Netflix.

On the other hand, Virat was in Australia, participating in the T20 World Cup tournament with the other members of the Indian cricket team. The team reached the semi-finals but lost to English by 10 wickets. Virat was in impressive form, scoring 50 runs from 40 balls.

The cricketer previously also made headlines for his stellar score in India’s match against Pakistan. Anushka had penned a moving note in the honour of her husband’s impressive performance.

