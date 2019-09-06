Virat Kohli Finally Reveals Why His Marriage to Anushka Sharma Was 'Very Private'

Being a popular celebrity makes it hard to have a personal life free from outside interference. Now it has come to light that this was one of the reasons that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in Italy.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2017 in Tuscany. When this was revealed, fans wondered why the couple did not want to get married in India closer to home.

In a video interview with Graham Bensinger's talk show titled In Depth With Graham Bensinger, Kohli revealed that the reason for this was to avoid media frenzy weddings that are common with celebrities in India. He also stated that Anushka was the one planning the wedding as he was busy with a series tournament at the time.

The wedding was so covert that even their guests were not informed about the location until the last minute. The confidentiality of the wedding was approved of and supported by both Kohli and Sharma's family. Kohli claimed that marrying in India with a huge number of guests was too much for them to handle. This is why their wedding in Tuscany was with 42 guests only.

"Wedding was very private. We announced it to our friends and there was a frenzy. There was top security and people had to get in with their cards or you couldn't enter. So proper top level stuff and then we came to Bombay to do another celebration for her industry friends, my cricketer friends. So across two celebrations after they ended, the next day our families said 'We are so glad you did it in Italy'. Imagine if the main thing had happened in India. It would have been madness." He added, "They (family) couldn't handle 2 celebrations and a wedding. That's when they realised 'Ok, what they did was the right thing!'"

The couple later held a reception for their wedding in Mumbai towards the end of December. The reception was attended by a number of familiar faces that included the Bachchan family, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and many others. Now that's one interesting fun way to plan a wedding.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.