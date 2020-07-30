Virat Kohli Baked the First Cake in His Life for Anushka Sharma on Her Birthday

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli says he's a changed man after marrying Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. He credits her for making him realise his responsibilities and setting example for people in the right manner.

Speaking to teammate Mayank Agarwal on Open Nets with Mayank, Virat said that if he hadn't met Anushka he would have been very rigid. “I give Anushka full credit for making me see a different side of things altogether. I’m so grateful that Anushka is my life partner as she made me realise a lot of things that are to do with the larger picture,” Hindustan Times quoted Virat as saying.

“My responsibility as a player, my responsibility with who I am today, what that brings along with it. Setting an example for people in the right manner. All these things have come from Anushka. If I hadn’t met Anushka I might not have changed as I was not an open person and was very rigid and she’s made me change as a person for good,” he added.

Virat also opened up about spending time with Anushka during the quarantine. He said that the highlight was when he baked a cake for the first time on Anushka’s birthday. The cricketer said he had never done baking in my life and in his first attempt he did quite a good job.

He had also shared a picture with Anushka on her birthday as he fed her some cake.

Recently, speaking to Vogue Virat shared his first meeting with the actress. The cricketer said he was very nervous and didn’t know what to do hence he cracked a joke. He said, "I thought I was being funny, and I said something which wasn’t probably the right thing to say. My joke became such a weird moment for myself. She was so confident, she is on sets regularly.”

Meanwhile, the couple surprised everybody with their wedding announcement on December 11, 2017. In the vicinity of their close of friends and family, Virat and Anushka tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy.