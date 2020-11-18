Virat Kohli has Just Fulfilled Netflix's 'Dream' and It Can't Keep Calm

Virat Kohli and his boys have arrived in Australia for the upcoming bilateral series, starting from November 27. All the players are currently serving a 14-day mandatory quarantine. The Indian skipper took to Twitter to share a selfie where he could be seen spending some leisure time in isolation. The selfie also gives fans a sneak-peek into Virat's laptop screen which is displaying his Netflix profile as he gears up to binge-watch "a good series." “Quarantine diaries. Un-ironed T-shirt, comfortable couch, and a good series to watch," Virat posted alongside the photo.

Sharing its excitement on sharing the same frame with the cricket star, Netflix quote retweeted the post, "That's us on the computer screen! Our dream of getting a picture with Virat Kohli has finally come true."

That's us on the computer screen! Our dream of getting a picture with Virat Kohli has finally come true 😭 https://t.co/4krtYUaa6K — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 17, 2020

Interestingly, Virat's wife, actress Anushka Sharma had a release on Netflix a few months back. Her production Bulbul, starring Tripti Dimri, Paoli Dam, Avinash Tiwary, and Rahul Bose, garnered much love and appreciation from all quarters.

Meanwhile, after leading the Indian side in the limited-over series and the first Test in Adelaide, Virat Kohli will be returning home to be with his wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child. Anushka and Virat had announced that they were expecting their first child in August. The baby is due in January.

Anushka is also on a break from acting. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.