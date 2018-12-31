English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Virat Kohli Heads to Sydney with His 'One and Only' Anushka Sharma to Ring in New Year, See Pic
After winning the Melbourne test against Australia, Virat Kohli is looking forward to spending some time with wife, actress Anushka Sharma.
Image: Instagram/Anushka Sharma
After winning the Melbourne test against Australia, Virat Kohli is looking forward to spending some time with wife, actress Anushka Sharma. The couple is off to Sydney, where Virat will play the next test to be held on January 3. The two will ring in the New Year's eve together in the New South Wales' capital.
Taking to Instagram, Virat shared a picture of himself with the actress. In the picture, Anushka can be seen hiding her face in her hands as Virat simply smiles and looks straight into the camera.
"Off to Sydney. Looking forward to the new years eve with my one and only," Virat captioned the love-filled picture.
Anushka and Virat recently completed a year of marital bliss but the two are as love-struck as ever. One look at their social media accounts and it is evident that they cannot have enough of each other. Their mushy posts have often been regarded as "relationship goals" by the millennials and the youth alike. Be it the good days or the bad ones, both have each others' backs.
Recently, Virat also praised Anushka for her "outstanding" performance in Zero. Taking to Twitter, the cricketer lauded the work of each and every actor involved in the project, especially Anushka, who he thought was fabulous in the movie.
“Saw @Zero21Dec and loved the entertainment it brought. I enjoyed myself. Everyone played their parts well. Loved @AnushkaSharma performance because I felt it was a very challenging role and she was outstanding,” Virat tweeted.
Zero marks Anushka's fourth collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan, who plays Bauua Singh, a vertically challenged man in the movie. Also starring Katrina Kaif in lead role, Zero celebrates the 'incompleteness in people'. While Katrina plays a popular actress battling alcoholism, Anushka essays the role of a wheelchair-bound scientist in the movie.
