Virat Kohli Hits Beach With Anushka Sharma Ahead of First Test Against West Indies
Dressed in summery outfits, Anushka and Virat can be seen smiling with all their heart in the picture.
Anushka Sharma with husband Virat Kohli. (Image: Instagram/Virat Kohli)
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's best romantic moments are kind of hard to pin down. While they've only been together (officially) for about one-and-a-half years, they've basically been couple goals since day one.
On Wednesday, Virat, who is leading the Indian cricket team on West Indies tour 2019, managed to scoop some time out of his busy schedule to spend quality time with his actress wife in the Antigua Islands in the Caribbean.
Anushka, who seems to be on a long break from movies, looked gorgeous as she posed for a picture with her hubby on the beach. Dressed in summery outfits, the couple can be seen smiling with all their heart in the picture. Virat captioned the post with a heart and a sun emoji.
Take a look:
On Monday, Anushka shared a picture of her flaunting her amazing bikini body while soaking up the Sun on a beach. Dressed in a retro look two piece orange swimsuit with white and lilac stripes, the actress was able to flaunt her incredible curves and toned tummy. She teamed her vintage two piece with golden sunglasses and drop earrings.
"Sun kissed & blessed," Anushka captioned the photograph, which garnered over 13 lakh likes and several comments.
Virat, too, couldn't help but comment. The Indian skipper dropped a heart and a heart-eye emoji in the comment section.
Virat also enjoyed a beach party with his team and the support staff at Jolly Beach in Antigua, where the West Indies will host India for the first Test of the two-match series starting on Thursday.
