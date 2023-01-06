Virat Kohli Holds Vamika in Arms As Anushka Sharma Offers Prayer in Vrindavan; Video Goes Viral

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Their kind act of charity is winning the internet. After ringing in the year, the couple visited an ashram in Vrindavan to offer their help. Their pictures from the visit were leaked online. Reportedly, they were at the Baba Neem Karoli’s ashram, where they distributed blankets. Virat was even seen signing a bat for someone. In the pictures, the couple was seen offering their prayers at the Aashram. Following this, a new video of the couple with their daughter Vamika has surfaced on the internet.

On Friday, a fan page of Virushka shared a clip of the two stars that captured them comfortably seated on the floors with folded hands and offering their prayers. Anushka has also donned a head scarf while her daughter was blessed and garlanded by someone at the venue. It also had glimpses of little Vamika who seemed quite content in Virat Kohli’s arms. Since the couple is an avid follower of Baba Neem Karoli, they had also visited the Uttrakhand ashram right before jetting off to Dubai for their New Year celebrations.

Virat and Anushka celebrated New Year in Dubai with their close friends. Virat also gave a glimpse of the party on his Instagram handle. Meanwhile on the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up for ‘Chakda Express’. The actress recently wrapped shooting for the same.

Talking about her experience of taking on the challenging role of Jhulan Goswami, the actress during an event shared, “Chakda Xpress is a really special film. It is extremely close to my heart because of the subject that it focuses on. I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and her contribution towards women’s cricket in India.

It is an honor for me to bring a film that is inspired by her life and times to audiences around the world”.

She also added, “Chakda Xpress is one of the hardest films that I have ever done but it is Jhulan’s discipline, hard work and passion that encouraged me to try and emulate the same. I cannot wait for the world to witness the story of this icon of women’s cricket.”

The actress had a cameo appearance in Triptii Dimri’s ‘Qala’, where she essayed the role of a yesteryear actress. Her cameo and the film was widely loved by fans and critics alike.

