Virat Kohli is Proud of Wife Anushka Sharma for Producing Paatal Lok, Calls it a Masterpiece

Virat Kohli called the Anushka Sharma-produced web series 'a masterpiece of story telling, screenplay and tremendous acting'.

  Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 3:01 PM IST
Anushka Sharma's latest production, the web series Paatal Lok premiered on Friday. The show has already impressed many, with husband Virat Kohli being one of them. The Indian cricket captain gushed over the show and his wife in an Instagram post.

"Having watched the whole season of PAATAL LOK a while ago, I knew it's a masterpiece of story telling, screenplay and tremendous acting. Now having seen how people loved it too, just confirmed how I saw the show 👏👏. Proud of my love @anushkasharma for producing sucha gripping series and believing in her team along with our bhaiji @kans26 . Well done brother," he posted.

Paatal Lok is produced by Clean Slate Filmz, run by Anushka and her brother Karnesh Sharma. Created by Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, and Abhishek Banerjee, among others. It's a gripping crime drama centered on a Delhi policeman investigating the attempted murder of a journalist.

Both Virat and Anushka are quite supportive of each other's work. Anushka Sharma always accompanies him on tours and loves to watch him bat. She also recently revealed through a picture that she even watches Virat play at work.

Anushka recently shared a snap from her vanity van, in which she has a mobile phone stuck to the mirror so that she can watch Virat's games even while she preps her lines or gets her make-up or hair done. Over the image, Anushka wrote, "When going to work and watching live matches was not a big deal."

