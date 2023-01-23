CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Virat Kohli, Kartik Aaryan Congratulate KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty on Their Wedding, Other Stars Join In
1-MIN READ

Virat Kohli, Kartik Aaryan Congratulate KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty on Their Wedding, Other Stars Join In

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: January 23, 2023, 21:15 IST

Mumbai, India

Bollywood stars and cricketers congratulated Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul after their wedding on Jan 23. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars and cricketers congratulated Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul after their wedding on Jan 23. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

As Athiya Shetty shared photos from her wedding with KL Rahul, several Bollywood stars congratulated the couple on social media.

One more pair has now been added to the ‘Bollywood star marries cricketer’ list. Actress Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel Shetty, tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul in an intimate ceremony today. The wedding took place at Suniel’s farmhouse in Khandala. Although there were a lot of rumours and speculations around Rahul and Athiya’s relationship and marriage, the couple and their families kept all details under wraps. So much so, that there was no official confirmation till one day before the wedding.

Now that they are officially a married couple, Athiya and Rahul have shared the first photos from their wedding on social media. Their friends in showbiz flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple. Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday wrote “Congratulations" with heart emojis.

Vaani Kapoor wrote, “Beauties congratulations." Rhea Kapoor commented, “Congratulations pretty girl!" Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar also dropped heart emojis. Take a look:

For her big day, the actress wore a Chikankari lehenga in old-rose and metallic colours designed by Anamika Khanna. She went for a statement neck piece. The cricketer donned an off-white sherwani. Sharing the photos, she wrote, ““In your light, I learn how to love…” ♥️Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Although the wedding was off-limits to the media, the newlyweds came out for a photo op and posed together as husband and wife for the paparazzi waiting outside the farmhouse.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty after their wedding. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Suneil Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty met the paparazzi stationed outside the former’s Khandala farmhouse where the actress tied the knot with KL Rahul. They were also seen giving away sweets to the media people. During the media interaction, the bride’s father was asked about the reception, to which he said, “I think post IPL.”

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Tags:
  1. athiya shetty
  2. bollywood
  3. kl rahul
first published:January 23, 2023, 21:09 IST
last updated:January 23, 2023, 21:15 IST
