Virat Kohli Left Red-faced as Anushka Sharma Calls Him 'Jhootha' During Instagram Live, Watch Video

In the times of Coronavirus, celebrities have been making the most of their time interacting with their fans and other celebs.

In one such interaction, Indian skipper Virat Kohli spoke to footballer Sunil Chhetri on Instagram, and the footballer left no chance to grill Kohli when it came to the latter's actress wife Anushka Sharma.

During the live, Sunil asked Virat about an incident when he flew to London to be with the actress on one of her shoots but fell asleep as soon as he reached the premises. He tried to embarrass Virat by pointing out how Anushka supports the cricketer by watching all his matches, even when he's not batting.

Defending himself, when Virat was explaining that he was jet-lagged due to a long journey, Anushka exclaimed 'liar' from behind the cameras, leaving Virat quite embarrassed while Sunil had a good laugh.

Pulling Virat's leg didn't stop at there, Sunil had more in store. Next, he brought up how the cricketer left Anushka far behind during their cycling expedition on their recent trip to Bhutan. Amazed with intricate details, during the live Virat is heard asking Anushka when she got to interact with Sunil about this.

However, Virat did clarify the cycling incident and said that he heard someone calling his name and got anxious that a fan has recognised him and rode as fast as possible.

You can watch their conversation here:

Virat and Anushka and Sunil and his wife Sonam Bhattacherjee are close friends. In January, after India registered its win over Australia to clinch the series 2-1 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the couple was invited for an evening with the footballer at his place.

Sonam had also shared a glimpse from the evening on Instagram. In the picture, the two couples are seen happily posing for the camera.

Soon after Sonam shared the snap, Anushka took to the comments section and wrote, “We had such a beautiful evening that don't be surprised if we land up at your house uninvited next time.”

