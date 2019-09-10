Virat Kohli on Anushka Sharma: Our Lives Were Going at Same Pace but in Totally Different Worlds

Be it on cricket fields or on film premiers, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most talked about couple in the industry. The two are the pinnacle of their career and have been spotted cheering for each other on each other's important occasion.

But as Virat puts it up, it has not been an easy journey for them. In a recent interview, the Indian team skipper opened about his and Anushka's life. "Anushka also comes from a very similar background as me, middle class families. We worked hard in our respective careers to get a certain stage," said Virat.

He also drew parallels to their life stating how they were going through the same things but in totally different worlds. "So actually in hindsight when we look at our lives, they were going at the same pace but in totally different worlds. The timelines of my debut, August 2008, the timeline of her starting her first film, shooting, was August 2008. The same year we came into the scene but we didn’t know each other, till 2013 we didn’t meet."

Virat and Anushka met for the first time to shoot an advertisement for a shampoo brand in 2013 and the sparks flew instantly. Talking about the incident the Indian cricket team captain recalled, how they got along so well because of the similar phases in their life, something one will understand only if they have been through similar circumstances. "We got along so well because we were talking real things and a lot of things people don’t connect with. Only if you have seen that life will you understand what we are talking about," he added.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. The wedding was so covert that even their guests were not informed about the location until the last minute. The confidentiality of the wedding was approved of and supported by both Kohli and Sharma's family. Kohli claimed that marrying in India with a huge number of guests was too much for them to handle. This is why their wedding in Tuscany was with 42 guests only.

