Virat Kohli On Anushka Sharma's Training For Chakda Xpress: Respect Boss

Virat Kohli is his wife Anushka Sharma’s biggest cheerleader and there is no doubting it. The actress is currently preparing for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress and her cricketer-husband is impressed with her preparation and hard work. The film revolves around Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

In the recent episode of FTB On The Road, Virat shared that watching Anushka train for the film has increased his respect for her. The cricketer said, “For me, a movie was just about watching it for three hours. Then I saw Anushka train for the film and I was like respect boss. She is finding the process challenging. This is the first time she is doing such a thing and that too by learning bowling.”

Anushka has been in the UK for a few weeks now. She was recently seen having breakfast with her parents and taking walks with her daughter Vamika. Anushka has been filming for Chakda Xpress for a while as well. After spending some quality time with her, Virat returned to India for the T20 match against Australia.

Anushka revealed in an interview earlier this year that Virat has been giving cricketing tips that she is incorporating into the film.

