English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Virat Kohli on Competition with Wife Anushka Sharma: It Doesn’t Even Occur to Us
Virat says both he and Anushka are secure professionals and have never felt competitive towards each other.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Though they are both successful in their professions, have individual fashion labels and endorse several brands, there is no room for “competition” in their lives, says Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, adding that his wife, actor-producer Anushka Sharma is an established professional and has her own vision.
On competition between them, Virat said at the launch of One8 Select, a new portfolio of his One8 brand, “That thought doesn’t even occur to us at any stage. I don’t know how people even go into that direction.
“Whatever internally we talk about, obviously I am not going to publicly come out and tell people about our conversations but when it comes to the business side of things, both of us are professionals. There is absolutely no competition there at all.”
“I don’t know how people get into these conclusions and get to think that these kind of conversations will happen. She is a professional and she is working here for so long. She is an established professional in her own career and she is one of the biggest celebrities in the country. She has her own vision and she obviously knows what she is doing so I don’t think there is ever room for things like that. We are very professional about things that we do and that’s about it,” he added.
With an apparel line, is life going to be more hectic for him now? “Not really. I am grateful to God that everything is fine. Being busy is good and this is what I feel. I feel that after you are done with your career and with your sport, you must have something that you need to be involved in and having my own brand gives me an opportunity to still be continuously involved in making something good,” he said.
Talking about One8 Select, he said it’s a step towards going into a different zone of fashion. “I have been quite fond of wearing suits and lining it with good shoes and belts in the past so that is also a big part of my fashion statement or fashion style that I have in my wardrobe and plus this is a venture where more of my family is getting involved.
“My brother and my brother-in-law were already into shoe business so we sat down and thought why not collaborate and bring One8 with a line of affordable shoes. It’s exclusive but it’s affordable, so that was the whole idea behind One8 select,” Virat said.
Virat also emphasized that as a professional sportsman, there is no perfect time to start a business. “I don’t believe that you can’t do endorsement. If you have limited time, you should establish that properly,” he said.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
On competition between them, Virat said at the launch of One8 Select, a new portfolio of his One8 brand, “That thought doesn’t even occur to us at any stage. I don’t know how people even go into that direction.
“Whatever internally we talk about, obviously I am not going to publicly come out and tell people about our conversations but when it comes to the business side of things, both of us are professionals. There is absolutely no competition there at all.”
“I don’t know how people get into these conclusions and get to think that these kind of conversations will happen. She is a professional and she is working here for so long. She is an established professional in her own career and she is one of the biggest celebrities in the country. She has her own vision and she obviously knows what she is doing so I don’t think there is ever room for things like that. We are very professional about things that we do and that’s about it,” he added.
With an apparel line, is life going to be more hectic for him now? “Not really. I am grateful to God that everything is fine. Being busy is good and this is what I feel. I feel that after you are done with your career and with your sport, you must have something that you need to be involved in and having my own brand gives me an opportunity to still be continuously involved in making something good,” he said.
Talking about One8 Select, he said it’s a step towards going into a different zone of fashion. “I have been quite fond of wearing suits and lining it with good shoes and belts in the past so that is also a big part of my fashion statement or fashion style that I have in my wardrobe and plus this is a venture where more of my family is getting involved.
“My brother and my brother-in-law were already into shoe business so we sat down and thought why not collaborate and bring One8 with a line of affordable shoes. It’s exclusive but it’s affordable, so that was the whole idea behind One8 select,” Virat said.
Virat also emphasized that as a professional sportsman, there is no perfect time to start a business. “I don’t believe that you can’t do endorsement. If you have limited time, you should establish that properly,” he said.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Attend Launch Event of SS Rajamouli's Next Film, Pics Inside
- Alcacer Fires Dortmund Past Beleaguered Bayern to Maintain Bundesliga Lead
- Steve Smith, AB de Villiers Say No to Pakistan Leg of PSL 2019
- Henry Nicholls Avoids Serious Injury With Shoaib Malik Involved in Bizarre Dismissal
- Bajrang Punia Becomes World Number 1, Five Indians Among Women's Top 10
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...