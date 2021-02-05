Virat Kohli on Welcoming Vamika with Anushka Sharma: It will Remain Greatest Moment in My Life

Virat Kohli has called the birth of his daughter Vamika Kohli "the greatest moment" of his life. Virat welcomed Vamika with actress Anushka Sharma on January 11 this year. The Indian cricket captain announced the arrival of their baby girl on social media with a heart-warming note.

On the eve of the first Test against England, Virat Kohli was asked to express the range of emotions he felt about becoming a father and not being part of one of India's greatest series wins in Australia. While the Indian team was on a tour to Australia, Virat Kohli had come back to India after the first Test, on paternity leave.

"Firstly I don't think the two can be compared. Becoming a father has been and will remain the greatest moment in my life, in both our lives. That is something to be experienced to understand what I am saying," Kohli said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"The last Test, I remember when Shardul (Thakur) and Sundar (Washington) were having a partnership, I was watching it on my phone just before we had to go when the doctor called us so. That is how connected you are to the team and how much you are looking forward to the guys doing well."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017. Anushka Sharma announced her pregnancy in August last year.