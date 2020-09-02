Virat Kohli on Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy: When We Found It, We Were Over the Moon

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on Thursday announced the big news of their pregnancy on social media. Anushka posted a photo showing her and Kohli being all smiles as she sports her baby bump. "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," the caption reads along with a heart and praying hands emoji.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/iWANZ4cPdD — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 27, 2020

Now, in a new interview with RCB Bold Diaries, on the YouTube channel of the IPL team he represents, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat revealed his feelings about becoming a father.

Talking about embracing parenthood, he mentioned how when they announced it, they were showered with love. “It is an incredible feeling. It puts things into perspective for you. It is a beautiful feeling. It is difficult to describe how you feel, but when we found it, we were over the moon. When we announced, the kind of love that was showered on us it was amazing. People were genuinely so emotional and happy for us. We are looking forward to the third member joining the clan.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are expecting their first child together, recently received a pleasant surprise from members of the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The video was shared by several fan pages dedicated to the star couple or #Virushka (as they are popularly called by their fans). In the video, parents-to-be Anushka and Virat can be seen smiling with all their hearts as they cut the cake and celebrate the big news.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who first met during the shoot of a shampoo commercial, got married at a countryside resort in Tuscany in a private ceremony in December 2017 after dating for several years. The couple later hosted grand wedding receptions in Mumbai and Delhi, which saw the convergence of several Bollywood and cricket stars.

The Netflix film Bulbbul was Anushka Sharma's last project as a producer and it was a massive success. Earlier this year, she backed Amazon Prime Video's web-series Paatal Lok. In terms of film, the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, was Anushka Sharma's last project.