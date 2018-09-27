Virat Kohli Pens a Love Note for Anushka Sharma After Khel Ratna Win. Read Here

Though they are soon to complete a year of marital bliss but Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are as love struck as ever.Be it Virat blowing kisses to Anushka on achieving every cricket milestone or Anushka talking about him all through Sui Dhaaga’s promotions, the two just cannot stop raving about each other.Now, a day after he received the Khel Ratna, India’s highest sporting honor, by President Ram Nath Kovind, the 29-year-old took to social media to thank his beautiful wife for inspiring him to push forward and guiding him to do the right thing.“The person that inspires me to push forward despite all obstacles. The person that guides me to do the right thing in life against all odds. The person that has changed me inside out and made me realise the power of true love. My strength. My soulmate ❤,” he wrote along with a photo of the Pari actor.Notably, after Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat is the third Indian cricketer to be felicitated with the coveted honor.Talking about their relationship, Anushka had earlier told veteran film critic Anupama Chopra, "We are both very awkward with the fame that we have. We don’t embrace stardom and fame and that’s why, I think, we connect so much. We run away, sometimes, from these things. Sometimes, we find a need to be in our own cocoon. And that’s the reason why we are so self-sufficient.”Calling him the “world’s greatest man,” she added, “Him and me are male and female versions of each other."