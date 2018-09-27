English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Virat Kohli Pens a Love Note for Anushka Sharma After Khel Ratna Win. Read Here
Virat Kohli took to social media to write a heartfelt note for Anushka Sharma, thanking her for making him realise the power of true love.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in Italy’s Tuscany in December last year. (Image: Instagram/ Virat Kohli)
Loading...
Though they are soon to complete a year of marital bliss but Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are as love struck as ever.
Be it Virat blowing kisses to Anushka on achieving every cricket milestone or Anushka talking about him all through Sui Dhaaga’s promotions, the two just cannot stop raving about each other.
Now, a day after he received the Khel Ratna, India’s highest sporting honor, by President Ram Nath Kovind, the 29-year-old took to social media to thank his beautiful wife for inspiring him to push forward and guiding him to do the right thing.
“The person that inspires me to push forward despite all obstacles. The person that guides me to do the right thing in life against all odds. The person that has changed me inside out and made me realise the power of true love. My strength. My soulmate ❤,” he wrote along with a photo of the Pari actor.
Notably, after Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat is the third Indian cricketer to be felicitated with the coveted honor.
Talking about their relationship, Anushka had earlier told veteran film critic Anupama Chopra, "We are both very awkward with the fame that we have. We don’t embrace stardom and fame and that’s why, I think, we connect so much. We run away, sometimes, from these things. Sometimes, we find a need to be in our own cocoon. And that’s the reason why we are so self-sufficient.”
Calling him the “world’s greatest man,” she added, “Him and me are male and female versions of each other."
Be it Virat blowing kisses to Anushka on achieving every cricket milestone or Anushka talking about him all through Sui Dhaaga’s promotions, the two just cannot stop raving about each other.
Now, a day after he received the Khel Ratna, India’s highest sporting honor, by President Ram Nath Kovind, the 29-year-old took to social media to thank his beautiful wife for inspiring him to push forward and guiding him to do the right thing.
“The person that inspires me to push forward despite all obstacles. The person that guides me to do the right thing in life against all odds. The person that has changed me inside out and made me realise the power of true love. My strength. My soulmate ❤,” he wrote along with a photo of the Pari actor.
Notably, after Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat is the third Indian cricketer to be felicitated with the coveted honor.
Talking about their relationship, Anushka had earlier told veteran film critic Anupama Chopra, "We are both very awkward with the fame that we have. We don’t embrace stardom and fame and that’s why, I think, we connect so much. We run away, sometimes, from these things. Sometimes, we find a need to be in our own cocoon. And that’s the reason why we are so self-sufficient.”
Calling him the “world’s greatest man,” she added, “Him and me are male and female versions of each other."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Thugs of Hindostan: Trailer of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer Gets Stormy Reaction
- Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan's Fee Bigger than Thugs Of Hindostan Budget? Deets Inside
- Is Jack Sparrow from Pirates Of the Caribbean Really Based On Lord Krishna?
- Google Couldn’t Avoid the Legislators Anymore, And Didn’t Have All The Answers Either
- Original Apple-1 Computer Built in The 1970s Sells For $375,000 at Auction
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...