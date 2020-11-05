Virat Kohli Plants Kiss on Anushka Sharma's Forehead As They Celebrate His Birthday in Dubai

Virat Kohli rang in his 32nd birthday with wife Anushka Sharma and his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates in Dubai, where he is playing the IPL 2020. A video from Virat's birthday bash has made its way on social media. In the clip, shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Anushka can be seen feeding Virat his birthday cake as he plants a kiss on her forehead and hugs her. The two were accompanied by RCB players for the celebration. Check out the video:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child together. The baby is due in January. Recently, Virat took to Instagram to share a romantic picture of him and Anushka Sharma taking a dip in the sea. Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child. The baby is due in January 2021. In the caption, Virat credited his RCB teammate AB de Villiers for the photo. In the image, Virat and Anushka can be seen gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes.

Anushka has taken a break from acting after the release of Zero, which seen her alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Zero also starred Katrina Kaif. Post Zero release, Anushka has been spending time with Virat and focusing on her production company Clean Slate Filmz, which recently produced the critically acclaimed show Paatal Lok.

Meanwhile, Virat-led RCB will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator in Abu Dhabi on November 6.