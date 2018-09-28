Virat Kohli Reviews Sui Dhaaga: Here's What He Feels About Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan's Film

Saw @SuiDhaagaFilm for the second time last night and I loved it more than the first time. What an emotional rollercoaster with brilliant performances by the entire cast. (1) #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 28, 2018

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma have stirred everybody with their film Sui Dhaaga. The two have been running around all over to promote the film and have got everybody engaged with their Sui Dhaaga Challenge.On Friday, Anushka Sharma's husband Virat Kohli took to Twitter to share his feelings about the film. The Indian cricket team skipper couldn't hold his excitement for his wife's film and lost no time in praising Anushka.He wrote, " Saw @SuiDhaagaFilm for the second time last night and I loved it more than the first time. What an emotional rollercoaster with brilliant performances by the entire cast." " Mauji was superb @Varun_dvn. But Mamta's character stole my heart totally. Her ability to be so quiet yet so powerful and impactful makes you fall in love with her. SO PROUD my love @AnushkaSharma . Don't miss it guys! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia."Seeing this, it wouldn't be wrong to say that two give their fans major relationship goals.Of late, Anushka and Varun have been making headlines for their Sui Dhaaga Challenge, where celebs had to thread a needle in 10 seconds. While Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor aced the challenge, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit couldn't complete it.Sui Dhaaga brings together National Award winning producer-director combo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya, again, after their blockbuster Dum Laga Ke Haisha.Based in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, Sui Dhaaga is the story of a married couple’s — Mauji (Varun) and Mamta (Anushka Sharma) — roller-coaster journey from being penniless to building their own company. The film is a special salute to the innate entrepreneurial courage that the youth of India and the country's local artisans have.