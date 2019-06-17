Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Celebrate India's Victory Against Pakistan in High-Voltage Malhari Parody

After Donald Trump famously became part of the video of Malhari, thanks to skillful editing, Virat Kohli and his Team India members can now be seen dancing to the Bajirao Mastani song. Ranveer Singh's face has been replaced with that of Virat's, and other backup dancers faces have been replaced with members of the Indian cricket team in a recreated version of the song that is now available on social media.

Spotted in the video are MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul, among others. Their faces have been superimposed well to match the expressions with the various shots of the song, that is one of the most popular numbers in Ranveer's career.

Malhari sure makes for one hell of a victory dance track. Take a look at the hilarious video made by a live sports engagement app:

Earlier, a parody of the same video featuring US President Donald Trump had gone viral on social media.

Considering the fact that Ranveer Singh was at the match in Manchester on Sunday, drawing attention towards himself with his boisterous disposition, this Malhari mashup hardly comes as a surprise. The actor, who tried his hand at commentary alongside Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag, also went down to the field to give Virat Kohli a hug after the win.

Overwhelmed by their camaraderie, while a number of fans loved the video, one of them wrote, "I got it. I got the video. Ah, look at them. This is like dream turning into reality. Virat kohli and ranveer hugging each other and having a conversation. I might collapse. This is too much happiness for me. (sic)"

The actor also let loose his filmi side and even made Gavaskar join him for a jig to Shammi Kapoor's hit song Badan Pe Sitare. The video of him dancing with Gavaskar has floated on the internet, which shows the little master trying to imitate Shammi Kapoor's moves with Ranveer on the classic song from the 1969 film Prince. They begin with some hesitation, go all out and end the dance with a huge round of laughter. Harbhajan Singh, who recently launched his YouTube channel 'Turbanator', posted the video there.

