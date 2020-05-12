Virat Kohli Says Lockdown is Longest Time He has Ever Spent with Wife Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are surely one of the busiest couples, what with the former being the Indian cricket captain and the latter being a Bollywood A-lister. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2017, have been spending the quarantine time together at home.

During an Instagram live session, Virat revealed that since the time he and Anushka Sharma got into a relationship, this is the longest they have stayed together. Thanks to his tours and Anushka's shooting schedules, they hardly get time to take a long break together.

"Since we have known each other, this is honestly the longest we have spent together. Usually, I am on tour or Anushka has been working, I go see her or she's working in Mumbai and I happened to be home during those days. There's something or the other happening," DNA quoted him as saying to Cricket Connected.

"This is the time when both of us have just been together every day and it's been so amazing. We never thought that we would get to spend so much time like this to spend with each other every day. It's so nice to know that there's a silver lining in any situation in life... We would have never gotten to spend that much time every day with each other, without having to do something or without one person having to go here or there. It's been amazing," he added.

It seems that the couple is definitely missing their trips together, though. A few days back Virat had posted this on Instagram:

