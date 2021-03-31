Virat Kohli Says 'Nothing Like Home' As He Returns to Mumbai With Anushka Sharma and Baby Vamika

After a hard-fought battle in the just-concluded series against England, most of the Indian cricketers have joined their respective Indian Premier League (IPL) teams, with the T20 cricket tournament beginning on April 9. However, Indian captain Virat Kohli decided to take a break for a few days and head home to Mumbai instead. He recently put up a photo of him on his Instagram Story and captioned it, “Nothing like home”, with a red heart emoji at the end. In the photo, Virat is seen sitting on the balcony of his lavish home, with the sea in the background. The cricketer, in a white t-shirt and olive-green trousers, had a relaxed look on his face.

He recently led the Indian cricket team to victory in all three formats — Test, T20, and ODI — against England. His wife Anushka Sharma and daughter, Vamika, too were present with him during the series. At Ahmedabad airport, Anushka was also captured by a fan carrying Vamika in her arms, while Virat was on daddy duty, pulling the luggage and holding a baby carrier. Anushka, wearing a mustard top and denim, had covered the face of the baby with a shawl. They were heading to Pune for the ODI leg of the series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Virat is quite active on social media. His Instagram has many family photos and videos of him working out. Earlier, on Women’s Day, he had put up an adorable photo of Anushka holding Vamika. The post read: “Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine-chilling, unbelievable, and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It’s because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women’s Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who’s going to grow up to be like her mother. And also, a Happy Women’s Day to all the amazing women of the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Virat will lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL, wherein it will take on Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on April 9.