Virat Kohli Shares Adorable Fan-made Picture on Instagram, Reveals His Love for Anushka Sharma

India cricket captain Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma are one of the cute celebrity couples. They don’t leave any stone unturned in impressing each other through their social media posts. Recently, Kohli added a fan-made art to his Insta story section. The image shows the cricketer zipping open his hoodie, with his better half’s image engraved on his heart.

Virat captioned the sketch, “Wonderfully accurate art,” along with an emoji.

Virat and Anushka have been raising awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic through their social media posts. A few days ago, the cricketer had posted a video on domestic violence on Instagram. The short-clip had featured cricketers and actors and they had collectively urged people to come forward and report such cases.

“If you have been a victim, witness or a survivor of the domestic violence, please report,” Virat wrote in the caption of the image.

Virat and Anushka have pledged their support to PM-CARES fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to fight coronavirus. The couple, however, hasn’t revealed the amount they donated to both of the funds.

Posting the update, Anushka said, “Virat and I pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minsiter’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the sufferings of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens.”

In India, over 17,000 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus, and the death toll has crossed 500.